In the election for San Juan Bautista City Council, four candidates are running for three seats on the five-person body.

Voters in the Nov. 3 election will be asked to vote for up to three of the following candidates: Elise Brentnall, incumbent Jackie Morris-Lopez, incumbent Leslie Q. Jordan and Eduardo Guaracha.

Councilmember Edwin James Sabathia Jr. is not running for re-election.

Read below to see profiles of two of the four candidates. The Free Lance asked all four candidates to submit biographical and candidate statements, which are published below as written by the candidates—with minor edits for clarity and style.

Two of the candidates, Brentnall and Morris-Lopez, did not respond to this newspaper’s request.

To read previously published candidate profiles, visit the Free Lance website at sanbenito.com.

Voting has begun for the Nov. 3 election, as ballots and voter information packets have been mailed to registered voters’ addresses by local election officials.

Voters can fill out their ballots and drop them off at any of eight secure drop boxes located throughout the county. Ballots can also be dropped off or filled out in person at five voting centers in San Benito County, which will open at varying dates before Nov. 3.

The county elections office voting center is already open 9am-5pm Monday through Friday for in-person voting or ballot dropoffs.

For more information about voting center and drop box locations and hours, visit the county registrar’s site at tinyurl.com/2p8psp2.

Leslie Q. Jordan

Candidate for San Juan Bautista City Council

Leslie Jordan

Fourteen years ago, I chose San Juan Bautista as my forever community. I bring 40 years of water and wastewater experience, serving eight years on the City Council, five as Mayor. I teach at Gavilan College and dedicate time to senior services, LGBTQ+ advocacy and citywide volunteerism.

For eight years, I’ve served San Juan Bautista, five as Mayor, bringing 40 years of water and wastewater industry experience to a role that demands both technical judgment and community trust. I do not just talk about infrastructure; I’ve spent my career in it.

My priorities are practical and unfinished. I’ve pushed for a downtown vacancy fee since my first term, with the current Council unanimously adopting a fee schedule—but there’s more to build on.

I am committed to completing the water transmission pipeline project that will blend with our existing wells, securing our water future for the next generation. I am working to help our city move toward forming a fire district, so emergency services are funded sustainably rather than squeezed out of the general budget every year.

Beyond City Hall, I have served on the San Benito County LAFCO, the Water Resources Association, and the Fire Advisory Committee—work that keeps us connected to regional decisions affecting us directly.

For much of the last eight years, I have also advocated for San Juan Bautista with our local state senators, the Speaker of the Assembly’s office and Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, making sure our small city has a voice at the state and federal levels.

I also teach water and wastewater management at Gavilan College, training the next generation of operators who will keep our systems running long after I’m gone.

I have spent years volunteering with our seniors, our LGBTQ+ community and citywide organizations because San Juan Bautista isn’t just where I work; it’s where I live and where I intend to keep showing up.

I’m running again because the projects I’ve started deserve to be finished, and because this community deserves a Councilmember who understands both the pipes under our streets and the people walking above them. I ask for your vote to keep that work moving forward.

Eduardo Guaracha

Candidate for San Juan Bautista City Council

Eduardo Guaracha

My name is Eduardo Guaracha, and I am honored to be a candidate for the San Juan Bautista City Council. As a retired District Superintendent from California State Parks with more than 30 years of service, I see this as a meaningful opportunity to continue serving and giving back to the community I am proud to call home.

The desire to serve has always been a part of who I am. San Juan Bautista is at an important crossroads, and the decisions we make today will shape the future of our community for years to come.

We can move our community forward while honoring what makes San Juan Bautista unique. As a councilmember, my guiding principle will always be simple: Community First. Keeping the needs of our residents, local businesses and the community at the heart of every decision will keep me grounded and focused on building a strong, sustainable future for San Juan Bautista.

Over the years, I gained experience in public safety, emergency response, resource protection, budgeting, personnel management, planning and public administration by working with local governments, municipalities, community groups and allied agencies.

I learned how important it is to collaborate with people, listen to different perspectives and find a common ground.

My priorities include strengthening our downtown area. I want to assist in revitalizing our business community by setting priorities and goals, and pursuing funding to support training, economic development and economic sustainability. This would include collaborating with local businesses and property owners.

I want to make city government easier to work with. Whether you are opening a business, improving your home or simply moving transactions on-line, the process should be clear and straightforward.

Building back community pride can be one of San Juan Bautista’s greatest strengths. I want to encourage more opportunities for residents, service clubs, businesses and community organizations to work together.

We should establish at minimum quarterly meetings with local partners, update the community regarding city meetings and improve overall local dialogue.

Revitalizing our town while preserving the character, history and spirit that make San Juan Bautista special will require thoughtful leadership, careful planning and a willingness to make tough decisions.