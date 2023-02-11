Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March

Thousands of households in San Benito County who have received extra CalFresh benefits due to pandemic-related hardships will see a reduction in their monthly allotments as of April 1, according to authorities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, households receiving CalFresh benefits received temporary emergency allotments or increases of at least $95 to their regular CalFresh benefit amounts, says a press release from San Benito County. The emergency allotments were designed to help individuals and families facing pandemic hardships meet basic food needs.

On Jan. 9, the State of California notified all counties that the CalFresh Emergency Allotments will end the month of February under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. This means a final Emergency Allotment will be issued in March, resulting in less CalFresh benefits beginning in April.

In San Benito County, this will affect approximately 3,149 households. The reduction in benefits may be significant for some individuals and families, notes the press release.

San Benito County Health and Human Services notified all affected families by text and voice messages, as well as by USPS mass mailer, in January.

As this is a required change, there are no hearing rights related to the loss of Emergency Allotment benefits, says the press release.

Regular CalFresh benefits will not change for households as long as they remain eligible. The regular benefit amounts are based on circumstances, including household size, income and deductions.

To apply for CalFresh:

– Online: Go to benefitscal.com

– In-person: You may apply in-person at 1111 San Felipe Road, Suite 206, Hollister.

There are additional food resources available to San Benito County residents in the community through the Community Food Bank of San Benito. Pickup locations can be found online at the Community Food Bank of San Benito’ website at communityfoodbankofsbc.org.

More information can be found at cdss.ca.gov/calfreshcovid19.