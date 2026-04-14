Several dozen filmmakers and “Star Wars” fans were surprised when five characters from the iconic series showed up for the films at the Barn at Mission Farm in San Juan Bautista.

The costumed fans arrived Sunday evening at the end of a Q&A with Jon Fitzgerald, a filmmaker, consultant, festival leader and a member of the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, as a block of sci-fi films were shown and “Halcyon Daze: The Final Voyages of Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser” film was previewed.

The documentary, by director Carrie Coaplen, explores the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser theme park feature as it concluded its final voyage Sept. 30, 2023, after a brief 19-month run at Walt Disney World. Due to falling bookings, the remaining voyages sold out quickly following the closure announcement.

The characters are part of the Golden Gate Garrison 501st Legion, a global Star Wars costuming organization. The organization, one of four in California, boasts 250 members and all costumes must be screen accurate in order to participate.