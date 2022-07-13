Garlic.com hosts July 21 ice cream social in SJB

Garlic.com is celebrating the arrival of its internet services to San Juan Bautista with a free ice cream social July 21 at Vertigo Coffee Roasters. The Community Fun Night festivities go from 6-8:30pm, and include free coffee and ice cream sundaes, music, games, trivia and prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by calling 831.586.8222, to ensure they get a “bag of goodies” that will be distributed at the event, says a press release.

Garlic.com is owned by South Valley Internet, which was founded in 1994. The provider has brought high-speed internet to South Santa Clara County for several years, says the press release

“Partnering with the nonprofit Balanced Access, Garlic.Com has embarked on a project to bridge the digital divide in San Benito County,” the press release continues. “Working with the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District and the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club, the partnership has set a goal to ensure that every student in the local district has fast, reliable internet regardless of the families’ financial situation.”

The company’s chief operating officer, Elise Brentnall is a resident of San Juan Bautista.