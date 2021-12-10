Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend

Get rid of your old, unwanted tires, furniture, mattresses, appliances and other bulky items safely and for free at a recycling event this weekend sponsored by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management and Caltrans.

The Bulky Item Recycling Event will take place 9am to 3pm Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at John Smith Road Landfill, 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. Proof of residency in San Benito County is required in order to drop off items without charge.

Bulky items are defined as items weighing more than 25 pounds. According to a press release from San Benito County, the following loads count as a single bulky item: four automobile tires; one pickup truck load of yard waste; one pickup truck load of wood waste; and a set of table and chairs.

The Dec. 11-12 event is limited to two bulky items per household. Other eligible items for free discard include hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc. For questions on proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website at https://tinyurl.com/ymf7hbyv.

This event is offered quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill. Caltrans has offered to help sponsor this weekend’s event as part of their Clean California initiative, county officials said.

The Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling where Caltrans is funding local beautification projects, investing in litter removal and engaging the community.

“The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Clean CA Program Manager Laurie Baima. “Clean California’s goal is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.”

Part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a sweeping $1.1 billion, multi-year cleanup effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces, the press release from the county says. Visit CleanCA.com for more information.

Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal and pollutes the roads and waterways, county officials said. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.

Tips for securing your load:

– Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

– Remove loose material and trash before driving.

– Don’t overload; keep materials level with the truck bed.

– Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

“Integrated Waste Management would like to thank our partners: Caltrans, John Smith Road Landfill and Recology as they support this event and engage our community to recycle their bulky items and promote a cleaner San Benito County,” said Integrated Waste Management Manager Celina Stotler. “A cleaner San Benito County is a cleaner California and we encourage our residents to take advantage of this free opportunity to recycle and properly dispose of bulky items lingering in their garage or home.”