good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 10, 2021
Article Search
Holland Brown, 7, stands next to a tree she picked at Bourdet's Christmas Tree Farm on Los Viboras Road in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Bourdet’s tree farm decks the halls

Local Christmas tree retailer thrives

By: Juan Reyes
607
0

The Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm in Hollister has been busier than ever as people steadily show up to buy trees and flock them, giving their limbs and branches the effect of a Christmas tree with snow indoors. The farm offers fresh cut Oregon trees including Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir and Silver tip that run from two to 14 feet. 

Bourdet’s Tree Farm at 1271 Los Viboras Road has a variety of trees ready to go but people can also experience cutting down one on their own. Varieties include local species such as Monterey Pine, Leyland Cypress and Monterey Cypress. 

Other festivities include a special appearance by Santa Claus this weekend (Dec. 11-12) from 10am-3pm, along with a petting zoo, sleigh rides and food.  

INFO BOX

Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm

Where: 1271 Los Viboras Road, Hollister

When: Daily, 9am-8pm

Web: bourdetchristmastrees.com (coupon available)

Kadence Brown, 15, poses with a tree she picked at Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm Dec. 6. Photo: Juan Reyes
Craig Brown browses through some trees for sale at Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm on Los Viboras Road in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes
Juan Reyes

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from spring season

Emanuel Lee -
Coming off its first-ever appearance in a Central Coast...
Local News

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend

Staff Report -
Get rid of your old, unwanted tires, furniture, mattresses,...
Local News

Hollister council delays vote on use of ARPA funds

Michael Moore -
Hollister officials have yet to approve a spending plan...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from...

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend