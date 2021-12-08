Bourdet’s tree farm decks the halls

The Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm in Hollister has been busier than ever as people steadily show up to buy trees and flock them, giving their limbs and branches the effect of a Christmas tree with snow indoors. The farm offers fresh cut Oregon trees including Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir and Silver tip that run from two to 14 feet.

Bourdet’s Tree Farm at 1271 Los Viboras Road has a variety of trees ready to go but people can also experience cutting down one on their own. Varieties include local species such as Monterey Pine, Leyland Cypress and Monterey Cypress.

Other festivities include a special appearance by Santa Claus this weekend (Dec. 11-12) from 10am-3pm, along with a petting zoo, sleigh rides and food.

INFO BOX

Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm

Where: 1271 Los Viboras Road, Hollister

When: Daily, 9am-8pm

Web: bourdetchristmastrees.com (coupon available)

Kadence Brown, 15, poses with a tree she picked at Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm Dec. 6. Photo: Juan Reyes