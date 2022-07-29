good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 29, 2022
Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso
FeaturedNews

Hollister PD hosts community meeting July 30

By: Staff Report
The Hollister Police Department will host a community meeting July 30 to solicit input for the department’s long-term strategic plan. 

The meeting will be conducted in both English and Spanish at the Hollister Community Center, 300 West St. The English session will start at 9am, and the Spanish session will begin at 1pm July 30.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts about the future of the local police department is invited to attend and join the discussion, Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said.  

