Hollister PD hosts community meeting July 30

The Hollister Police Department will host a community meeting July 30 to solicit input for the department’s long-term strategic plan.

The meeting will be conducted in both English and Spanish at the Hollister Community Center, 300 West St. The English session will start at 9am, and the Spanish session will begin at 1pm July 30.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts about the future of the local police department is invited to attend and join the discussion, Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said.