D&D Insurance Brokers acquires Hollister’s Calvista Agency

DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in California, has acquired Calvista Insurance Agency, which was founded in 2008 in Hollister, according to a press release.

D&D has more than 250 insurance professionals throughout California, and is a member of the Assurex Global network—the world’s largest privately held commercial insurance brokerage group, the press release says.

“We are excited to welcome the Calvista team and its clients to our company,” said Matt DeFendis, Principal of D&D. “This acquisition will undoubtedly strengthen our presence in San Benito County and throughout the great Golden State, and reflects our commitment to growing in our endeavor to better serve our clients as we work with every major insurance company and wholesale company in the country.”

Calvista Insurance Agency, located at 370 Fifth St., has served customers’ insurance needs in Hollister since 2008.

“We are looking forward to the new opportunities our team has by joining D&D and the ability to enhance our clients’ insurance opportunities and overall experience,” said Jayme Stewart, President of Calvista Insurance Agency.

Established more than 60 years ago by Anthony J. DiBuduo and Leonard T. DeFendis, Leonard’s sons Matt and Mike DeFendis carry on the legacy as the Principals of D&D, says the press release. The company is based in Fresno.

The firm provides all lines of insurance to a diversified group of clients across the U.S., the release continues.

“D&D takes a partnership approach in working with businesses by helping them control their insurance costs and keeping their workers safe and productive, all while protecting their business against loss,” the press release continues.

D&D provides all lines of insurance to industries including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, professional service, real estate, retail, services business, transportation, technology and wholesale. The company also houses a Risk Control Department, and provides crop insurance, financial services, personal insurance, and a complete Bonding Facility representing U.S. Treasury Rated Insurance Carriers.

The acquisition of Calvista Insurance Agency is effective as of July 1.