good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 14, 2022
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNewsSchools

Hollister School District provides KN95 masks to staff

Absentee rates up after return from winter break

By: Courtesy of Hollister School District
20
0

Courtesy of the Hollister School District 

The Hollister School District has distributed KN95 masks to all staff members as an additional safety measure in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The district distributed close to 3,700 of the masks this week to staff members. That included a pack of five KN95 masks issued to each staff member who wanted them, said Ann Pennington, the student nutrition director who oversees the district’s warehouse and helped to organize the mask distribution. 

“When all of a sudden as a district we started talking about a better level of protection, we took inventory and realized we had enough of the masks to do that,” Pennington said. 

The district is responding to increased concerns about the surge in Covid-19 cases, with the omnicron variant being more contagious than prior variants and spurring the need for an extra level of protection beyond typical cloth masks. Local schools have experienced much higher rates of absences among students and staff since reopening after the winter break. 

The district announced availability of the KN95 masks to staff in a memo issued Wednesday. 

“As you may know, the District is actively working to ensure your safety and our students’ safety by working with the state options that are currently available to us during this Covid spike,” Superintendent Erika Sanchez wrote to staff members. “Your health, safety and morale are a priority to us.”

Pennington noted that staff members expressed a lot of gratitude for the masks’ availability. On the other hand, the KN95 masks are voluntary, and staff members are free to continue using three-ply cloth masks. 

Moving forward, the district has ordered 5,000 N95 masks that should arrive next week for staff members and is continuing to explore options for additional three-ply masks for staff and students. Pennington said the district is obtaining enough masks to hand out to students every day as needed for the rest of the school year.

School officials also are advising staff on how to care for the masks to get the most use out of them. Although Pennington said the prevailing thought is to use one mask per day, she underscored how they can be reused with proper care, such as packing them in a paper bag for 48 hours. Once they are soiled, the staff is advised to dispose of them in the trash. 

Sanchez in her memo mentioned another step taken to address teacher absences, noting how the state relaxed requirements for certificated substitutes. 

“We are working with those new requirements to acquire more substitutes for our classrooms,” she wrote. 

Courtesy of Hollister School District

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Authorities warn of ‘potentially fraudulent’ Covid-19 testing sites

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
Recent “pop-up” Covid-19 testing sites in San Benito County...
Local News

Out with the old… 

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
Local Boy Scouts of America troops wrapped up the...
COVID-19

OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
The OptumServe Covid-19 testing site in Hollister will no...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Authorities warn of ‘potentially fraudulent’ Covid-19 testing sites

Out with the old… 