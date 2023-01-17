Hollister woman dies in Jan. 14 traffic collision

One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7am Jan. 14 on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street near San Juan Bautista.

The driver of a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by a Hollister woman, lost control due to an unsafe speed during wet road conditions and veered into the nearby lane, according to the CHP report. The car then hit a guardrail.

After that, the vehicle veered into the lane of a 2011 Honda Civic, which rear-ended the first car.

After a caller reported the collision, medics arrived at the scene, where the driver of the 2019 Honda Civic was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The CHP has not yet determined if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.