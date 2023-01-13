good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 13, 2023
Article Search
Sandbags and materials are available for San Benito County residents at the City of Hollister public works yard on South Street (pictured) and other locations in the county. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsAgricultureEconomyHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Entire Central Coast, Bay Area under flood watch Saturday through Monday

By: Eli Walsh
8
0

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.

The North Bay and Santa Cruz and Monterey counties face the highest risk of flooding, high winds and high surf with waves of 20-25 feet during the storm, according to the weather service, as both areas are forecasted to receive between 4 and 6 inches of rain along the coast and at higher elevations.

Most of the rain Saturday will fall in a roughly six-hour window, according to forecasters, before giving way to showers Saturday night and into Sunday. A second storm system is then expected to pass over the region Sunday evening into Monday.

As a result of the rain and subsequent flooding of the Salinas River, parts of Monterey County could be cut off and effectively turned into an island for two to three days, according to county officials. 

While the county’s bridges in the Salinas River basin are not expected to be at risk of severe damage during the storm, roadways approaching the bridges, low-lying intersections and local surface streets could be flooded through Sunday night.

According to Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management and the county Sheriff’s Office, flooding is expected on state Highway 68, River Road, Reservation Road, Blanco Road, several secondary roads and possibly state Highway 1. 

Evacuation orders are already in effect for low-lying areas along the Salinas River from north of Highway 68 to the coast. Evacuation order information for Monterey County can be found at https://bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible throughout most of the Bay Area during the weekend, with more intense gusts likely at higher elevations. 

As a result, falling debris, downed power lines and downed trees are once again expected to threaten human life throughout the storm’s duration. 

The weather service has placed the entire Bay Area and Central Coast under a flood watch from 4am Saturday through Monday afternoon. Coastal areas are also under a High Surf Warning through 10am Saturday.

Showers could continue early next week, according to forecasters, before a high-pressure system moves into the area next weekend that should bring warm and dry weather.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state

Eli Walsh -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital recently received a $3 million...
Community

Criminal justice, healthcare and more among new laws for 2023

Eli Walsh -
With a flurry of new laws ready to take...
Crime

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Eli Walsh -
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state

Criminal justice, healthcare and more among new laws for 2023