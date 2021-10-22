Juvenile arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

A Hollister juvenile was arrested on suspicion of felony evading after leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase throughout San Benito County, according to authorities.

About 12am Oct. 18, Hollister Police Officer Ramon Campos attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Fourth Street and Rajkovich Way, says a press release from Hollister PD. The vehicle was allegedly driving without headlights on.

As the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away, police said. Officers engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle, which was being driven by a 14-year-old male.

The chase lasted about 25 minutes and covered about 34 miles of roadways throughout the county. The suspect traveled at high speeds to San Juan Bautista, then back to Hollister, authorities said.

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit when it crossed the city limits, but Hollister Police continued trailing, police said.

The pursuit was terminated on Santa Ana Road near Hollister, with the suspect continuing to drive away from officers.

Police later followed up at the address of the vehicle’s owner. Officers learned the teenage son of the car’s owner had taken the vehicle without permission, authorities said.

The juvenile was later located on a residential court off Santa Ana Road, with the keys to the suspect vehicle in his possession, police said. The teen was later booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony evading.