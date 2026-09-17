Fact-checking Hollister Free Lance; fact-checking Gilroy Dispatch; fact-checking Morgan Hill Times?

About those articles that you published about transit having a “balanced budget,” so claimed by the Gilroy City Councilman/VTA Public Sector Transit Advocate. Are you going to let them make such false statements?

Moreover, make such false statements on the eve of an election demanding that we pay more taxes? And double-plus good when the gas taxes we’re paying are intolerable?

Why don’t you publish truth-in-transportation, as your predecessors did?

The data showing their insolvency, for the most recent year published in the National Transit Database, is attached hereto for VTA, and for COG.

It shows that both VTA and COG are operating illegally at farebox recovery rates below the legal limit. Yet you allow the councilman’s false assertions to go unchallenged?

Give your readers a dose of truth-in-transportation to refute his falsehoods. Better yet, get the 2025 data published, and help crucified motorists correct the falsehoods that you published.

Joe Thompson

Past-President 1999-2001, 2006, Gilroy-Morgan Hill Bar Assn.