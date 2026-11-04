Thank you Dan Walters for demonstrating that California does not allow non-citizens voting privileges. That is so because voting requires citizens to be utterly honest regardless of citizenship.

Remember, the voter application asks a simple question: “Are you a citizen?” An easy “Yes” or “No” fills the blank. This seems simple but utterly dependent on honesty and integrity.

Dan Walters points to the administration’s sole efforts to reveal dishonesty in California, instead revealing the administration has no understanding of our state.

We understand that our state was originally explored by the Spanish, producing a mixed population of Spanish, Native American and mixtures known as Californios.

The Mexican possession followed for more population mixing before the coming of Irish, French, German and Italians. In a nutshell we have a mixture of Homo Sapiens demonstrating the abundance of genetic explosions.

However, getting back to citizenship or a situation requiring a certain level of understanding responsibilities like paying taxes and employment, we find that non-citizens also are employed and pay taxes. This situation makes us more responsible.

Plus this six-page ballot shocked us into shouldering our voter responsibility. That length alone would discourage a non-citizen to attempt to vote. It also discourages citizens from voting.

Regardless of length, we do vote. We are proud of our citizenry. We are proud of our heritage. We are proud to be California citizens. We are honest.

Our immigrants provide the labor that creates California economy. Our agricultural economy, as in San Benito County, feeds the world and provides the backbone of the California economy.

To fulfill the destiny of our state and of our country and to emphasize the backbone of the economy is agriculture, we need a priority policy of path to citizenship for our hard working immigrant community.

Furthermore, with a better understanding of our historical mix of people this need is paramount.

Mary Zanger

Hollister