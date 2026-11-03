Authorities say they thwarted a local resident’s plan to carry out a shooting at Hollister High School after investigating the suspect’s communications about the plot earlier this month.

The Hollister Police Department said in an Oct. 30 statement that the suspect, Carlos Barajas Ramirez, 18, of Hollister, is in custody and there is currently no threat to the school.

On Sept. 27, Hollister Police heard from the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC) about an unknown person planning a school shooting, Hollister PD said in a press release. The report noted the person intended to buy a firearm to use in the planned shooting.

Authorities with the NCRIC and FBI provided additional details to local police regarding the threat. The suspect, later identified as Ramirez, had allegedly discussed his plan and his “radical ideation” with others. The press release did not specify what kind of radical beliefs or intentions Ramirez had discussed.

Officers began investigating and contacted witnesses who had communicated with Ramirez through social media and other online applications, police said.

Hollister Police “worked diligently” with Hollister High staff without jeopardizing the investigation, says the press release. During the investigation, police obtained direct messages showing the suspect’s conversations, which included comments about his intent to carry out a school shooting.

Hollister Police Det. Yesenia Baugher learned through this and other evidence that the suspect lived somewhere in Hollister. Baugher authored numerous warrants to obtain more information about the suspect, ultimately identifying Ramirez as the prospective shooter and finding his address, says the press release.

Officers contacted Ramirez at his residence, where they arrested him on suspicion of publishing threats to commit a school shooting. He was booked at San Benito County Jail.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to reiterate to the community that there is currently no threat to Hollister High School,” says the press release. “The department takes every tip, report or piece of information about a school shooting seriously, and the community can be assured that each matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said in a statement, “The SBHSD and HHS value our strong partnership with the Hollister Police Department. The communication received and HPD’s guidance regarding potential threats to our school community was once again instrumental to ensuring a safe environment for all. Our goal is and has always been to support their efforts, follow their lead and to not impair their ability to do an outstanding job on behalf of our community.”

Police Chief Carlos Reynoso added that the Oct. 30 press release was not released earlier because the department had not received City Hall approval “during the time that all staff was laid off.”

The layoff notices Reynoso alluded to had been issued to nine Hollister PD employees—mostly civilian personnel—by former City Manager Ana Cortez Oct. 13. The city council voted to rescind those layoffs on Oct. 26.