The Hollister Animal Shelter will temporarily suspend animal intakes from Oct. 29 through Nov. 11 following confirmed cases of ringworm among animals in its care.

Shelter staff said the suspension is implemented at the recommendation of a licensed veterinarian to limit the spread of the contagious fungal infection while staff focus on treating affected animals and strengthening preventive measures.

Ringworm is treatable but can spread between animals, people and contaminated surfaces, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department, which oversees the animal shelter. Its incubation period is about 7-14 days, meaning infected animals may not immediately show symptoms.

Additional cases could develop after treatment and preventive measures begin, according to the shelter.

Animal Control Officers will continue responding to calls for service during the suspension. Shelter staff also will continue caring for animals currently housed at the facility, following sanitation protocols, increasing cleaning and disinfection, monitoring animals for symptoms and providing veterinary-recommended treatment as needed.

Residents who find stray animals are encouraged to contact Hollister Animal Care & Services before bringing them to the shelter, says the press release. Animal Control Officers can provide guidance, help reunite animals with their owners and evaluate situations requiring immediate intervention. Staff may also coordinate temporary care options on a case-by-case basis.

The shelter expects to resume normal intake operations Nov. 12. Any changes to that schedule will be announced to the public.

The temporary suspension aims to reduce the risk of additional infections while the shelter works to maintain a healthy environment for animals, staff and the community.