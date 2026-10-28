Earl’s Corner Used Books celebrated its first anniversary Oct. 17, welcoming customers for a day of festivities, prizes and sweet treats while reflecting on a successful first year serving the Hollister community.

The bookstore, located at 717 San Benito Street, marked the milestone with an all-day celebration, drawing returning customers who came out to show support.

Since opening a year ago, Earl’s Corner Used Books has focused on providing affordable used books for readers of all ages and encouraging a lifelong love of reading and learning. The shop offers books across a variety of genres and age groups, along with video games.

The day’s festivities included door prizes and raffles, with winners notified after the event. The first 50 customers also received special cookies featuring the store’s namesake mascot, Earl, made by Layde Cakes, a local Hollister bakery. Bake It Sweet 831, another Hollister bakery, provided additional desserts for customers.

Earl, a 7-year-old Husky mix, was on hand throughout the celebration and proved to be a popular attraction.

The anniversary also carried an emotional note. The store recently shared the difficult news that Earl has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Customers stopped by during the celebration to express their sympathy and offer encouragement, gestures that bookstore staff said meant a great deal.

Despite the difficult news, the anniversary provided an opportunity to celebrate the community support that has helped the independent bookstore through its first year.

“Overall, we had an amazing turnout and were so pleased to see our community come together to help us celebrate this momentous occasion,” said co-owner Christina Larabell. “We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported Earl’s Corner Used Books during our first year and look forward to many more years of serving Hollister and encouraging a love of reading.”