Supervisors Dom Zanger, Kollin Kosmicki and recently recalled Ignacio Velasquez have clearly stated their position in support of a slow growth policy in San Benito County. Their concern is with the capacity of our current infrastructure.

Two of the three supervisors have been forced to deal with recall petitions by outside political groups and developers who favor and advocate rapid growth. Such growth would increase the demand on the public services of police and fire protection, public education, water and sewer, as well as adding to road construction and maintenance costs.

I strongly encourage the support of Supervisor Kosmicki in his efforts to provide responsible growth in our county. Mr. Kosmicki is an honest, forthright supervisor seeking to improve the lives of his constituents.

John E. Bessa

Retired Educator