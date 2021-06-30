Local illustrator publishes first book

Francesca Damkar of Hollister has released her first book, “Retro Rhythms,” a collection of her illustrations of musical pieces.

Each of the instruments showcased in her book is illustrated in a colorful and midcentury style, and accompanied by an informative rhyme, which puts a spotlight on national and international instruments.

Francesca Damkar

The book is available for pre-order at Olympia Publishers and will soon be available at other distributors such as Barnes and Noble.

Damkar specializes in comics, comic strips, fantastical worlds, talking animals and life in the 20th century. She also works as a writer, writing short stories and poems.

When not working on her illustrations or written works, she pursues her other passions of cooking/baking, archery, traveling and spending time with her family. She also dedicates her time to volunteering and is a member of the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library.