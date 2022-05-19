good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 20, 2022
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Local Scene: Apply for Arts Express Grant; support VFW at fundraiser

The San Benito County Registrar of Voters’ office has installed six secure drop boxes in public locations where voters can leave their ballots any time from now until the primary election on June 7

By: Staff Report
19
0

Applications now open for Arts Express Grant Program

The San Benito County Arts Council invites local artists, art groups, art and cultural organizations to apply to the 2022 Arts Express Grant Program for general operations and project-based funding for art programs, projects and activities that will take place in San Benito County between Aug. 1-June 30.  Grant application guidelines can be downloaded at sanbenitoarts.org.

The goal of the San Benito County Arts Council’s Arts Express Grant Program is to promote artistic and cultural engagement, accessibility, equity and diversity in San Benito County.

In November 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants totaling $20,200,000 to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.

The San Benito County Arts Council was one of 66 local arts agencies nationwide and one of seven in the state to be awarded NEA funds to subgrant locally. This funding will be used to allocate grants up to $10,000 to support local arts organizations, to rebuild creative communities, to hire, retain and increase compensation to artists and staff, and to cover basic facility rent and operating costs, with priority given to organizations led by and serving communities of color. NEA subgranting funds will also be allocated to individual artists for project-based support with grants up to $2,500.

An additional source of regranting funds will be used to support all other arts-based projects in San Benito County, including projects undertaken by cultural groups, arts-based businesses and other nonprofits. Applicants in these categories must fully describe their arts-based project (i.e. funds may not be used for general operations) and may apply for up to $2,500.

Finally, an additional category of Teacher Grants, with requests up to $500, may be used for class field trips to museums, performances and other cultural venues, for art supplies, curriculum, guest artists and other allowable expenditures.

All applications must be submitted online via the application links at sanbenitoarts.org/arts-express-grants by 5pm on June 17.

For information, contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787 or [email protected].

Support the VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will host a tri-tip dinner fundraiser Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. 

Dinner tickets cost $20 and include tri-tip, chili beans, salad and garlic bread. Raffle tickets cost $10 each. Pickup times are 3-4:30pm or 4:30-6pm. 

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for annual scholarships for high school students, hometown hero banners and soldier care packages, according to a press release from VFW. 

Drop off your ballot

The San Benito County Registrar of Voters’ office has installed six secure drop boxes in public locations where voters can leave their ballots any time from now until the primary election on June 7. 

The locations are at the county elections department on Winn Alley in Hollister, between the office building and the public library; Hollister Super on Fourth Street; Community Food Bank on San Felipe Road; the Ridgemark Office parking lot at 100 Ridgemark Drive; Fire Station No. 2 off Valley View Road; and Windmill Shopping Center in San Juan Bautista. 

Furthermore, starting May 28, two local vote centers will be open every day through June 7, and two others will be open every day from June 4-7, according to the county registrar’s website. 

For more information about how and when to vote or drop off ballots, visit the county registrar’s website at https://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
