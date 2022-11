In the race for three seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, Jackie Morris-Lopez continues to lead the field with 22.61%, or 346 ballots in her favor. Following are Leslie Q. Jordan with 20.59%, Edwin J. Sabathia with 19.74%, Jose Aranda with 19.15% and Steve Harris with 17.91%, according to updated Nov. 8 election results posted the county elections website Tuesday night.

The top three vote recipients in the San Juan Bautista race will be elected to the city council.