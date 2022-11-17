good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 16, 2022
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsPolitics

Zanger’s lead grows in District 1 vote count

By: Staff Report
In the election for District 1 San Benito County Supervisor, Dom Zanger appears set to edge out incumbent Betsy Dirks, who was appointed to the seat in October 2021. As of Nov. 15, Zanger has received 1,921, or 51.86% of the votes counted in the District 1 race, to Dirks’ 48.14% or 1,783 ballots, according to results posted to the county elections office website. 

The winner of the District 1 race will complete the unexpired term of former Supervisor Mark Medina, who resigned from the board in June 2021. His four-year term was set to expire in 2024. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

