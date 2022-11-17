Zanger’s lead grows in District 1 vote count

In the election for District 1 San Benito County Supervisor, Dom Zanger appears set to edge out incumbent Betsy Dirks, who was appointed to the seat in October 2021. As of Nov. 15, Zanger has received 1,921, or 51.86% of the votes counted in the District 1 race, to Dirks’ 48.14% or 1,783 ballots, according to results posted to the county elections office website.

The winner of the District 1 race will complete the unexpired term of former Supervisor Mark Medina, who resigned from the board in June 2021. His four-year term was set to expire in 2024.