Hollister Police arrested six motorists on suspicion of DUI during heightened enforcement efforts during two September weekends, according to authorities.

Four of the suspects were arrested at two checkpoints conducted by Hollister Police Department Sept. 5 and Sept. 26. Two more suspected drunken drivers were arrested the same evenings but in different areas of town, Hollister Police Department said in a press release.

Furthermore, officers cited 56 motorists during the two checkpoints for violations of driving on a suspended license and/or driving without a license, police said.

Hollister Police listed the six DUI suspects and their impairment level: Chari Walker, age 41, arrested with an alleged .11 percent blood alcohol content (BAC); Jesus Canales Dominguez, 28, with .19 percent BAC; Leonard Smith, 54, with .25 percent BAC; Andy Carrion, 40, with .31 percent BAC; Martin Gonzales, 55, with .08 percent BAC; Priscilla Delrio, 27, with .19 percent BAC.

It is illegal for anyone to operate a vehicle with .08 percent BAC or greater in California, police said. “As you can see, several of these drivers are at least double, and in one case almost four times what is legally allowed to operate a vehicle,” says the press release. “As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern.”

Funding for the DUI and license checkpoints was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.