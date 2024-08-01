Local residents and visitors of all ages enjoyed a light breeze and mild temperatures as they celebrated San Benito County’s 150th anniversary on July 27.

The celebration took place at the San Benito Historical Park in Tres Pinos, and featured live entertainment, roving artists (including a balloon artist), food trucks, kids’ games and information booths hosted by dozens of local organizations and businesses.

Visitors had a chance to treat themselves to leisurely self-guided walking tours of the many historic buildings that have been moved to the park from various locations in San Benito County over the years. These include the Cottage Corners Saloon, which is more than 100 years old; the Willow Creek School, circa 1874; the Sullivan House of 1876, originally built on the northern edge of Hollister; the 1907 Garcia House; and the Tres Pinos Jail.

Members of the San Juan Pacific Model Railroaders club, which has a permanent office at the Historical Park, were on hand to demonstrate two rooms full of historically accurate model trains. Classic car enthusiasts brought their early-20th century automobiles to display for the occasion.

Shortly after the celebration began, the San Benito County Historical Society, members of the local ECV chapter and county officials dedicated a plaque commemorating the county’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The plaque is permanently installed next to the park’s flagpole.

“With the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad in Hollister on July 13, 1871, a series of events occurred that led to the founding of San Benito County,” reads the plaque. “As new markets opened through the railroad, support grew to explore dividing Monterey County by the Gabilan Range to form what would become San Benito County, with Hollister as the county seat.

“The prospect didn’t come without contention between ‘divisionists’ and ‘anti-divisionists.’ Before the September 1871 election, residents near Hollister offered for Salinas to become the Monterey County seat if Salinas would support division of the county.

“After several attempts, the September 1873 election resulted in sending a ‘divisionist’ slate to Sacramento and Gov. Newton Booth signed an act to create San Benito County on February 12, 1874.

“Celebrations ensued in Hollister with bonfires, guns fired and corks popping.

“Now, 150 years later, we once again celebrate the founding of San Benito County with tremendous pride and reflection while looking forward to many more years of advancement for this great community.”

Robin Pollard, of San Benito County REACH, and Sal Agredano, of the local ECV chapter, pause for a photo behind the bar of the Cottage Corners Saloon, which was moved to the Historical Park in Tres Pinos in 1976. Photo: Michael Moore

Balloon artist Timothy Slater offered his balloon creations to kids at the county’s 150th anniversary celebration July 27 at the Historical Park in Tres Pinos. Photo: Michael Moore

Pat Buchanan, a member of the San Juan Pacific Railroaders club, works on model trains in the club’s office at the Historical Park July 27. Photo: Michael Moore