Rib Cook-Off draws hungry guests

Live music and the smell of barbecue filled the air throughout San Juan Bautista May 5-7 as the San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off returned to Third Street in the historic city’s downtown.
Plenty of hungry guests made their way to the nearly 10 barbecue booths to try out the slow-cooked ribs simmered over hickory charcoal.
Dozens of arts and crafts booths also filled the streets in the multi-day event under mild weather.
Winners of the Rib Cook-Off, which is organized by Williams LTD, were:
Best Ribs:
• First Place: Chicago BBQ
• Second Place: Git-R-Smoked
• Third Place: Carson City BBQ
• People’s Choice: Mansmith’s BBQ
Best Sauce:
• First Place: Austin Texas Lightning
• Second Place: Lord of the Ribs
• Third Place: Joshua’s Ribbs