61.4 F
Hollister
May 10, 2023
Chicago BBQ of Burr Ridge, Ill., which earned first place, was one of seven competitors at this year's San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off from May 5-7. Photo: Juan Reyes
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Rib Cook-Off draws hungry guests

By: Staff Report
Live music and the smell of barbecue filled the air throughout San Juan Bautista May 5-7 as the San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off returned to Third Street in the historic city’s downtown.

Plenty of hungry guests made their way to the nearly 10 barbecue booths to try out the slow-cooked ribs simmered over hickory charcoal.

Dozens of arts and crafts booths also filled the streets in the multi-day event under mild weather.

Winners of the Rib Cook-Off, which is organized by Williams LTD, were:

Best Ribs:

• First Place: Chicago BBQ

• Second Place: Git-R-Smoked 

• Third Place: Carson City BBQ

• People’s Choice: Mansmith’s BBQ

Best Sauce:  

• First Place: Austin Texas Lightning 

• Second Place: Lord of the Ribs

• Third Place: Joshua’s Ribbs

Chicago BBQ of Burr Ridge, Ill. was one of seven competitors at this year’s Great San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off from May 5-7. Photo: Juan Reyes
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

