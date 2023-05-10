Rib Cook-Off draws hungry guests

Live music and the smell of barbecue filled the air throughout San Juan Bautista May 5-7 as the San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off returned to Third Street in the historic city’s downtown.

Plenty of hungry guests made their way to the nearly 10 barbecue booths to try out the slow-cooked ribs simmered over hickory charcoal.

Dozens of arts and crafts booths also filled the streets in the multi-day event under mild weather.

Winners of the Rib Cook-Off, which is organized by Williams LTD, were:

Best Ribs:

• First Place: Chicago BBQ

• Second Place: Git-R-Smoked

• Third Place: Carson City BBQ

• People’s Choice: Mansmith’s BBQ

Best Sauce:

• First Place: Austin Texas Lightning

• Second Place: Lord of the Ribs

• Third Place: Joshua’s Ribbs