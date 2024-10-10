At its September statewide meeting, California County Superintendents named San Benito County Superintendent, Krystal Lomanto, and the San Benito County Office of Education the 2024 Small County Office of the Year, says a press release from the local office. The recognition is given to county offices that provide innovative programming and extraordinary support to the community, the districts and students they serve.

The 58 county offices in California are divided into classes based on the average daily attendance (ADA) for all public school students within their boundaries, says the press release. San Benito County’s ADA is just under 12,000. SBCOE is categorized as a small county office, of which there are 22 throughout the state.

“Although SBCOE is a small county office, Lomanto leads with the belief that every student deserves access to high-quality educational programs, regardless of where they live,” says the press release. This has driven SBCOE to identify and address the specific needs of its students, ensuring they receive the resources necessary for success in school and beyond.

Over the past decade, SBCOE has focused on three key countywide initiatives:

Building Bridges2Literacy, which builds students’ literacy skills, ensuring they develop strong foundational reading and writing abilities.

Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives, aimed at promoting mental health and well-being among students, recognizing the critical role mental health plays in academic success.

Arts Forward, which integrates the arts into the classroom, fostering creativity while also improving student academic outcomes.

Lomanto is proud of her team who, in her words, is “characterized by its unrelenting passion and commitment to supporting students across the county and in our programs,” says the press release “This acknowledgment highlights the collaborative effort and dedication of the staff at SBCOE, who work tirelessly to enhance educational opportunities for all students.”

The recognition of San Benito County as the 2024 Small County Office of the Year not only celebrates the achievements of its staff but also underscores the importance of equitable access to education for students in smaller, rural areas, says the press release.