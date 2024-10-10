Local students are pictured with the San Benito County Fair Heritage Hog, which was auctioned off Oct. 5 for $107,000. Photo: San Benito County Fair

A highlight of this year’s San Benito County Fair in Tres Pinos was the Oct. 5 junior livestock auction, in which students raised more than $1.1 million.

Local 4-H and FFA students auctioned off more than 300 animals on auction day, according to fair organizers. Sales of the livestock continue through Oct. 11, after which the auction is expected to raise more than the $1.1 million already counted. 

Most of the money raised goes back to the students to cover the cost of raising their animals and purchasing their next ones, according to the San Benito County Fair. Some of the livestock auction proceeds go back to the Bolado Park fairgrounds. 

The annual Heritage Hog auction, which also took place at the fair on Oct. 5, raised $107,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation. The nonprofit was organized to support the fairgrounds and events that promote the agricultural heritage of San Benito County, fair organizers said. 

Local 4-H and FFA students auctioned off livestock, including chickens, that they have raised in recent months on Oct. 5 at the county fair in Tres Pinos. Photo: San Benito County Fair
