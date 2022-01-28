good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 28, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

Residents advised not to provide personal information over the phone

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert that a suspect or suspects are attempting to scam local residents by calling them on the phone impersonating an employee of the law enforcement agency. 

The scammer or scammers have been calling San Benito County residents claiming they are Lt. Tom Corral with the local sheriff’s office, says the press release. The caller tells the prospective victim that there is a criminal complaint, and demands payment to resolve the matter.

“We do have a Lt. Corral in our office… However, this person calling is NOT Lt. Corral from our office,” says the press release. “Do NOT provide personal information and do NOT provide payment via PayPal or Venmo as (the scammer or scammers) are requesting. Our office will NEVER call you to collect a debt.” 

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4100. 

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
