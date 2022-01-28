Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert that a suspect or suspects are attempting to scam local residents by calling them on the phone impersonating an employee of the law enforcement agency.

The scammer or scammers have been calling San Benito County residents claiming they are Lt. Tom Corral with the local sheriff’s office, says the press release. The caller tells the prospective victim that there is a criminal complaint, and demands payment to resolve the matter.

“We do have a Lt. Corral in our office… However, this person calling is NOT Lt. Corral from our office,” says the press release. “Do NOT provide personal information and do NOT provide payment via PayPal or Venmo as (the scammer or scammers) are requesting. Our office will NEVER call you to collect a debt.”

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4100.