March 2, 2022
Costumed revelers celebrated Mardi Gras March 1 at The Garden Shoppe 'n Bar in Hollister. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

The good times roll in Hollister

Garden Shoppe 'n Bar celebrates holiday with costumes, food, parade

By: Staff Report
Local revelers celebrated Mardi Gras, New Orleans style, in downtown Hollister with costumes, themed food and drinks and a parade down San Benito Street.

The March 1 festivities were organized and based at The Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar, 364 Seventh St. in Hollister. Owner Marci Huston served traditional New Orleans fare, including Hurricane beverages, red beans and rice—with Andouille sausage—and a king cake.

Toward the end of the evening, the Garden Shoppe led a parade—with many of the participants in costume—down San Benito Street.

“I love the town of New Orleans, which is why I liked doing this event,” said Huston, who opened the Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar in 2018. “It was a hoot. Everybody had such a good time.”

Huston estimated about 30 people attended the local Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is traditionally the last day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent season. New Orleans has become famous in recent generations as one of the global centers of Mardi Gras culture, festivities, parades, costumes and revelry.

Huston noted the Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar is the home of frequent themed events, comedy shows, dinners and dance parties—some of them thrown together on the “spur of the moment.”

“You just have to kind of feel comfortable out of your skin when you’re with us because we do a lot of themed events and costume stuff,” Huston said. “We’re always doing something a little on the crazy side.”

The Mardi Gras party was a “precursor” to another event taking place Saturday at The Garden Shoppe. The “Murder Mystery Party: Murder at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball” will take place 5-9pm at The Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar. Huston suggested those interested should purchase tickets online in advance by visiting tinyurl.com/3xvs5pbd.

In addition to serving as Huston’s admitted social outlet, The Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar also hosts a boutique store and private events.

Business slowed down almost to a halt in the initial months of the pandemic, but Huston said the shop is “getting back into the swing of things.”

For more information about The Garden Shoppe ‘n Bar and upcoming events, visit gardenshoppeandbar.com.

