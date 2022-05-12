good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 13, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Voting begins for June 7 primary

Free Lance profiles local candidates

By: Staff Report
Ballots are in the mail (some likely already received) for the June 7 primary election. San Benito County’s voters will select candidates for numerous local offices, including sheriff-coroner, three supervisors’ seats and district attorney.

Also on the ballot will be the region’s U.S. representative and State Assembly member.

Voters can submit their ballots to any of six outdoor dropboxes located throughout the county, or drop them off at vote centers that will be open closer to the June 7 Election Day.

For more information about dropbox locations and vote center and precinct hours, visit the county registrar of voters’ website at sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters.

According to Proposition 14 passed in 2010, California uses a nonpartisan blanket primary for its races.

All the candidates for the same elected office, regardless of respective political party, run against each other at once during the primary. The candidates receiving the most and second-most votes in the primary election then become the contestants in the Nov. 8 general election.

The last day to register to vote in the June 7 primary is May 23. However, individuals registering or re-registering after that date, less than 15 days before an election, will need to complete a Same-Day Voter Registration process and request a ballot in person at the county elections office or polling location.

For information on registering, visit registertovote.ca.gov.

In the coming weeks, the Free Lance will profile candidates for local offices. This week, we feature the candidates for sheriff-coroner and district attorney.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

