The San Benito County Resource Management Authority on Jan. 27 announced that sandbags are available at the Hollister Airport at 60 Airport Drive, Hollister Fire Station 2 at 1000 Union Road, County Yard at 3220 Southside Road in Hollister, San Juan Bautista City Yard at Jefferson and First streets and the Aromas Tri-County Fire Station at 492 Carpenteria Road.

The sandbags are available on a self-serve basis and bags will be provided but people still have to bring their own shovels.

RMA also wants to remind residents that they’ll have road crews available to clear weather related hazards due to storm activity on county roads. Residents are asked to pull over in a safe location and call 831-902-2277 to report roadway hazards.