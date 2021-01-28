San Benito County released the following press release regarding a flood advisory in effect until at least 12:30pm Jan. 28:

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the

* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for… Western Monterey County in central California… Northwestern San Benito County in central California… Central Santa Clara County in northern California… Southern Santa Cruz County in northern California…

* Until 1230 PM PST.

* At 1014 AM PST, Doppler radar indicates scattered rain showers continue. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Adverse impacts to already very wet roadways can be expected. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Some locations that will experience flooding include… San Jose, Salinas, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Monterey, Marina and Jamesburg.

* AFFECTED AREAS: SANTA CRUZ, CA … MONTEREY, CA … SANTA CLARA, CA … SAN BENITO, CA