REACH San Benito Parks Foundation will host the Sixth Annual Anza Trail Moonlight Walk, starting at 5pm on Oct.5. The walk takes place along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail trailhead, and will be highlighted by local astronomers who will provide a nighttime stargazing opportunity.

“This family-friendly event has become a beloved tradition, welcoming community members to experience the trail’s beauty under the glow of the moon and stars,” says a press release from REACH San Benito Parks Foundation.

The walk is moderately strenuous—up to five miles total and up to 2.5 miles uphill. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Walkers should bring their own water bottle and dress in layers for the possible cool evening, says the press release. Attendees should also bring flashlights with a red filter to protect night vision.

Parking is limited, and attendants will be stationed at the entrance of Old Stage Road. Carpooling is encouraged.

Families are welcome, and dogs are permitted on leash.

Guests should plan to be off the trail by 8pm.

REACH San Benito Parks Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting parks, trails, community facilities and recreation programs across San Benito County.