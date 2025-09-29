Police are investigating the death of a nine-month-old infant in Hollister that was reported the morning of Sept. 25, authorities said.

About 7:48am, Hollister Police responded to an emergency call reporting an unresponsive infant at a home on Glenview Drive. The call reported the infant had no pulse and no signs of breathing, indicating a life threatening situation, Hollister Police said in a press release.

Hollister PD officers, as well as Hollister Fire Department and American Medical Response, arrived within minutes, police said. They located a nine-month-old infant who was unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse.

Emergency responders immediately began life saving measures, which continued as the child was transported to a nearby hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

The initial investigation indicates the child had been sleeping on a couch before a family member found them unresponsive, police said.

The Hollister Police Department and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office have launched a joint investigation, which will consider all possible causes of death. Those causes may include criminal negligence and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), Hollister PD said.

“The Hollister Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” says the press release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Hollister Police at 831.638.4331. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3,000 infants die each year from sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), which includes SIDS, police said. It remains the leading cause of death among children aged 1 month to 1 year.

The CDC recommends placing infants on their backs to sleep, as this position carries the lowest risk for SIDS. Sleeping on the stomach or side increases the risk significantly.