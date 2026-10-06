A veteran educator at Hollister High School was recently recognized by California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas for his contributions to Career Technical Education and student success at the local school.

Rob Campbell, who teaches Career Technical Education at Hollister, was surprised with the recognition by Kincade Productions and Rivas’ office on Sept. 25. A certificate declaring the honor was presented on campus by Robin and Susan Kincade, co-founders of Kincade Productions.

Campbell has built a media production program that has evolved from campus news to sports broadcasting and hands-on filmmaking, says a press release from Kincade Productions. He has taught students at Hollister High how to build sets, produce short films and explore the full production process.

He has also led efforts to embed dual enrollment into his classroom through Gavilan College, industry certifications and work-based learning, giving students an edge as they move to college and careers, Kincade Productions said.

“Rob has a variety of projects that he engages his students with. His enthusiasm, positive attitude and big heart make a difference in the students’ lives,” said Robin Kincade, CEO and co-founder of Kincade Productions.

Campbell connected with Kincade Productions in 2021 and was instrumental in bringing the organization’s Be A Successful Production Assistant program into his classroom in 2024. The program provides students with real-world media production skills and access to industry professionals.

“The Be A Successful Production Assistant program changes students’ lives by teaching skills vital to success—like how to work on any set, the importance of listening and attitude, and career exploration through interviews with professionals currently in the media industry,” said Susan Kincade, co-founder and chief operating officer of Kincade Productions.

Hollister High School offers 13 Career Technical Education pathways, and Campbell is widely recognized within the district as a solution-oriented leader who has raised the bar across programs, says the press release. “His work embedding transferable college credit through dual enrollment and providing access to industry certifications has positioned his students for success well beyond the classroom.”