July 5, 2022
Elsie Gallagher, 4, takes a cruise down San Benito Street after the Kiddie Parade that took place in downtown Hollister on July 4. (Juan Reyes/Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Kiddie Parade marches through downtown Hollister

By: Staff Report
The festivities for Independence Day in downtown Hollister started off with a Kiddie Parade on Monday morning. 

San Benito Street was briefly taken over by dozens of holiday-spirited children riding decked out bicycles, tricycles and battery-powered toy cars displaying the American flag.

The kiddos were accompanied by family, friends and local community members who walked from the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street, down to South Street, followed by a quick turn on Monterey Street and a right on Fifth Street before connecting back to San Benito Street.   

A group of siblings went all out by dressing in American Revolutionary apparel. Rebecca, 6, and her 18-month old sister Debra Recinos wore round gowns, while 3-year old Johni Esdras wore a coat, waistcoat and breeches.

After the parade, the young participants gathered in front of the Veterans Memorial Building for juice and cookies. Others stood in line for a free face painting session. 

Monday’s event was a vast contrast to the annual Hollister Independence Rally, which draws thousands of bikers and other visitors from throughout the region. The Hollister City Council came to a split decision March 21 that there were not enough public safety personnel to support the traditional Independence Day Rally in the city.

Staff Report

