The Hollister Free Lance continues to profile candidates for local offices.

Today, we profile two candidates for Hollister School District Trustee Area 4: Rob Bernosky and Lisa Marks.

Local ballots include two county supervisors’ seats, Hollister Mayor and two City Council seats, two seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, Monterey County Board of Education Trustee Area 5, San Benito County Board of Education District 1, Cabrillo Community College Trustee Area 7, South Monterey County Joint Union High School District and Hollister School District Trustee Areas 2 and 4.

Election officials have already mailed out ballots to registered voters in San Benito County, and installed drop boxes for residents to submit their ballots at their convenience before Nov. 3. For more information about the 2020 election, visit the San Benito County Registrar of Voters’ website.

