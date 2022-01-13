OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

The OptumServe Covid-19 testing site in Hollister will no longer accept walk-in appointments, until further notice, according to San Benito County staff.

The site is located at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center building, 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister.

Due to limited staffing and testing supplies, the site is not accepting walk-in test recipients as of Jan. 12, says a press release from the county.

Other testing options remain available at private providers and other locations in San Benito and neighboring counties. People are urged to contact their healthcare provider for alternative Covid-19 testing options.

Other testing sites in the region include:

Walgreens, Virus Geeks (https://virusgeeks.com/), Monterey County testing sites (https://tinyurl.com/4karrw2p), Santa Cruz County testing sites (santacruzhealth.org), Santa Clara County sites (https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-testing) and Merced County locations (https://co.merced.ca.us/3436/Testing-Locations).