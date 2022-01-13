good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 13, 2022
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

Covid-19 test sites open at other locations

By: Staff Report
19
0

The OptumServe Covid-19 testing site in Hollister will no longer accept walk-in appointments, until further notice, according to San Benito County staff.

The site is located at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center building, 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister.

Due to limited staffing and testing supplies, the site is not accepting walk-in test recipients as of Jan. 12, says a press release from the county.

Other testing options remain available at private providers and other locations in San Benito and neighboring counties. People are urged to contact their healthcare provider for alternative Covid-19 testing options.

Other testing sites in the region include:

Walgreens, Virus Geeks (https://virusgeeks.com/), Monterey County testing sites (https://tinyurl.com/4karrw2p), Santa Cruz County testing sites (santacruzhealth.org), Santa Clara County sites (https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-testing) and Merced County locations (https://co.merced.ca.us/3436/Testing-Locations).

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Out with the old… 

Staff Report -
Local Boy Scouts of America troops wrapped up the...
Local News

Mission 10 Race offers something for runners of all abilities

Emanuel Lee -
Race organizers like Bill Tiffany are always looking for...
COVID-19

Omicron drives Covid-19 cases up in San Benito County

Michael Moore -
San Benito County faces another rising surge of Covid-19...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Out with the old… 

Mission 10 Race offers something for runners of all abilities