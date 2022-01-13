good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 13, 2022
Article Search
Photo: Robert Eliason
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Out with the old… 

Hollister Boy Scouts recycle holiday trees

By: Staff Report
6
0

Local Boy Scouts of America troops wrapped up the holiday giving season by helping local residents dispose of their Christmas trees in a way that is safe and clean for the environment.

Boy Scouts troops 436 and 428—both based in San Benito County—spent last weekend gathering residents’ holiday trees and disposing of them. The troops worked with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees they collected were chipped, mulched and composted. None of the collected trees were sent to area landfills.

The local Boy Scouts troops have led the annual Christmas tree recycling and disposal event for about 35 years, according to Troop 436 Committee Chairman Lindsay Swanton. 

The county’s Integrated Waste Management department has also been coordinating efforts this month to help residents dispose of their Christmas trees cleanly and safely. Through the weekend of Jan. 21, Recology will continue to pick up Christmas trees left on customers’ curbs.

And through Jan. 23, San Benito County residents can still drop off their used trees at John Smith Road Landfill for free. The trees will be transported and recycled at Recology’s South Valley Organics Composting Facility.

Boy Scouts from Troops 436 and 428 in Hollister collected Christmas trees for recycling and chipping at the Veterans Park Jan 8. Photo: Robert Eliason
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

Staff Report -
The OptumServe Covid-19 testing site in Hollister will no...
Local News

Mission 10 Race offers something for runners of all abilities

Emanuel Lee -
Race organizers like Bill Tiffany are always looking for...
COVID-19

Omicron drives Covid-19 cases up in San Benito County

Michael Moore -
San Benito County faces another rising surge of Covid-19...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

Mission 10 Race offers something for runners of all abilities