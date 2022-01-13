Out with the old… 

Local Boy Scouts of America troops wrapped up the holiday giving season by helping local residents dispose of their Christmas trees in a way that is safe and clean for the environment.

Boy Scouts troops 436 and 428—both based in San Benito County—spent last weekend gathering residents’ holiday trees and disposing of them. The troops worked with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees they collected were chipped, mulched and composted. None of the collected trees were sent to area landfills.

The local Boy Scouts troops have led the annual Christmas tree recycling and disposal event for about 35 years, according to Troop 436 Committee Chairman Lindsay Swanton.

The county’s Integrated Waste Management department has also been coordinating efforts this month to help residents dispose of their Christmas trees cleanly and safely. Through the weekend of Jan. 21, Recology will continue to pick up Christmas trees left on customers’ curbs.

And through Jan. 23, San Benito County residents can still drop off their used trees at John Smith Road Landfill for free. The trees will be transported and recycled at Recology’s South Valley Organics Composting Facility.