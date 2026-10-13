Without any candidates running for the San Benito High School District Trustee Area 2 seat, district officials plan to appoint a representative to join the local board of education. Eligible and interested residents are encouraged to apply.

The five-seat board will appoint a TA2 trustee after the Nov. 3 election. Current TA2 Trustee Miguel Sahagun Jr.’s term expires Dec. 15.

The seat was scheduled to appear on the November 2026 ballot, but no candidates filed to run for election, district officials said.

The SBHSD is now accepting applications from qualified residents of TA2 who are interested in serving on the board. Applicants must be at least age 18; a U.S. citizen; a resident of the district; a resident of Trustee Area 2; and a registered voter.

The deadline to apply is 12pm Oct. 16. The board of trustees will meet at 5:30pm Oct. 29, in open session, to review applications and interview the applicants.

Following the interviews and discussion, the board may appoint one of the applicants by majority vote, according to the district. The appointed trustee will take office at the Dec. 15 board meeting and will serve until the next regularly scheduled election November 2028.

The appointed trustee may seek election at that time.

Applications can be submitted in person at the SBHSD office, 120 Monterey Street, Room 130; or by email to ez*******@**********ca.us.

Applicants who submit materials by email are responsible for confirming the district has received their application.

The TA2 seat application, applicant qualification for, trustee area map and more information about the appointment can be found on the district website at sanbenitohsd.gov/about/board-of-trustees.

﻿Questions regarding the appointment process may be directed to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum at st*********@**********ca.us or 831.637.5831, ext. 1132. Questions may also be directed to Board Clerk Trustee Patty Nehme at pn****@**********ca.us.