Gavilan College invites the community to experience the electric energy, rich history and profound artistry of traditional Spanish culture at “A Night of Flamenco” on Oct. 16. Taking place from 7-8:30pm at the Gavilan College Music Hall, the special, one-night-only performance celebrates the musical and cultural roots of Andalucía, Spain.

“A Night of Flamenco” brings together a lineup of accomplished artists from across California, many of whom have spent years studying and performing in Spain, according to Gavilan College officials. The concert highlights the raw connection between the guitar, the human voice, expressive dance and driving rhythm that makes Flamenco one of the world’s most captivating art forms.

Featured artists include:

• David Lopez (Berkeley), Flamenco singing (cante)

• Albert Marques, Flamenco guitar and Gavilan College Spanish and Music Instructor

• Barbara Imoff (Santa Cruz), Flamenco dance (baile)

• Kendra Pearson (Oakland), Flamenco dance (baile)

• John Martin III (Fresno), Percussion

Audiences will be treated to a dynamic program featuring the soulful sounds of the cante (singing), the intricate picking styles of traditional guitar and the explosive footwork of the dancers, says a press release announcing the event.

The show takes place at the Gavilan College Music Hall, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, and $10 for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets online or learn more about the event, visit bit.ly/gavfc26.