Music fans, residents and visitors braved the summer heat in San Juan Bautista Aug. 30 to enjoy an afternoon of outdoor performances at local homes for the annual Play Music on the Porch Day.

Organized by San Juan Bautista residents Steve Harris and Caitlin Brady, the event was part of a worldwide celebration of live music, community and the outdoors.

Steve Harris plays with his band The Dead Cowboys for the Aug. 30 Play Music on the Porch event. Photo: Cindy Couling

Participating musicians and performers led a procession of local fans along a walkable, bikeable route among 12 different locations—most of them homes in San Juan Bautista—with a different performance at each spot. Bands, singers and musicians performed for about 15 minutes at each location—on the porch, of course—with a five to 10 minute break between each gig, culminating at Luna Gallery on The Alameda, Harris explained.

Organizers mapped out and shared the route online before the event.

The crowd grew at each location, with about 150 people attending throughout the day. About 20 different musicians performed. One of the stops was the building housing Jardines restaurant, where a band performed on the balcony of a second-floor residence.

“Other than the weather being 100 degrees, everything went wonderful,” Harris said. “We had watermelon and water for everybody. It was a really fun day.”

He added, “We just wanted it to be a peaceful day of music.”

The international Play Music on the Porch Day started about 25 years ago. Harris said he and Brady formalized San Juan Bautista’s inclusion a couple of years ago.

Harris, who plays guitar, is a longtime San Juan Bautista resident, performer and music fan. He and other local friends have enjoyed playing for audiences formally and informally for many years, including hosting open mic events to give other artists a platform. On Aug. 30, Harris participated with members of his band, the Dead Cowboys.

Harris thought Play Music on the Porch Day would be a good chance to take their art and enthusiasm “a step further” with a procession of live performances to which everyone is invited.

“We have a good music community” in San Juan Bautista, he said.

A crowd listens to Team Uncoordinated at Luna Gallery on The Alameda—one of 12 stops for local live music on Aug. 30 Play Music on the Porch Day in San Juan Bautista. Photo: Cindy Couling

Jeremiah Martinez plays guitar and sings Aug. 30 in San Juan Bautista. Photo: Cindy Couling

Jamie and Maya Martinez sing Aug. 30 in San Juan Bautista for Play Music on the Porch Day. Photo: Cindy Couling