Authorities on Sept. 1 responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Fairview Road near Hollister. Nobody was injured in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency responders received a call about 10:24am reporting the accident just north of Fallon Road. When CHP arrived, officers determined it was a single vehicle crash, according to CHP Officer Moises Moncayo. A 2011 Freightliner truck with a tractor carrying metal waste was traveling on Fairview Road when it approached a curve “at an unsafe speed.”

The bin overturned and detached from the truck, Moncayo said. The metal bin and its contents landed in the roadway.