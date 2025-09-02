Authorities controlled traffic while responding to a tractor trailer that rolled over onto its side the morning of Sept. 1 on Fairview Road. Photo: Chris Mora

Authorities on Sept. 1 responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Fairview Road near Hollister. Nobody was injured in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency responders received a call about 10:24am reporting the accident just north of Fallon Road. When CHP arrived, officers determined it was a single vehicle crash, according to CHP Officer Moises Moncayo. A 2011 Freightliner truck with a tractor carrying metal waste was traveling on Fairview Road when it approached a curve “at an unsafe speed.” 

The bin overturned and detached from the truck, Moncayo said. The metal bin and its contents landed in the roadway. 

An emergency responder works on clearing the roadway after a Freightliner and its contents rolled over on Fairview Road Sept. 1. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

