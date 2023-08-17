good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 17, 2023
Article Search
The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsAgricultureBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

SBA offers loans to winter storm victims

Assistance available to businesses, nonprofits in San Benito County

By: Josue Monroy
15
0

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing disaster assistance to small businesses and persons in San Benito County that were affected by the winter storms earlier this year.

The SBA is offering low-interest loans to those who suffered damage or financial loss due to storms during the period between Dec. 27, 2022 and January 31, 2023. 

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzaman made the announcement in a press release on Aug. 12 and the declaration will also extend to Inyo, Mariposa, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Sutter counties. 

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help California’s small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster,” Guzaman said. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

Businesses can get loans for up to  $2 million to repair or replace damaged assets or property. The SBA is also offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits even if they did not suffer property damage.

Homeowners can apply for loans of up to $500,000 to make repairs to damaged property. Renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles, according to the press release. Additionally, the SBA can help with the costs of improvement projects to help protect homes and businesses against future disasters.

Interest rates on the loans start at 2% for homeowners; 2% for private nonprofits; and 3% for businesses. Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months after the loan is given and the first payment is not due until after the first 12 months.

The SBA has set up a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to assist businesses, renters and homeowners with the application process. 

Applicants can call or email at 916.735.1512, Monday through Friday 8am-4:30pm.

They can also email at [email protected]

Josue Monroy

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Difficult to imagine…

Re: Fire on the hill, Free Lance 8/11/23 “Fire on...
News

Photographer documents California Indigenous groups

Local photographer and documentarian Kirti Bassendine will present her...
Business

Hollister council OKs sewer for Gavilan, Fairview Corners

The Hollister City Council voted Aug. 7 to partner...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Difficult to imagine…

Contemporary Indigenous Voices of California's South Coast Range Kirti Bassendine

Photographer documents California Indigenous groups