In the election for three seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, Eduardo Guaracha, Elise Brentnall and incumbent Jackie Morris-Lopez lead the four-candidate field, according to the San Benito County Registrar of Voters office.

Eduardo Guaracha

Leading the field as of 1:26am Nov. 4 is Guaracha with 33.33%, or 226 votes. Brentnall has garnered 26.55%; Morris-Lopez has tallied 25.96%; and incumbent Leslie Q. Jordan trails with 14.16% of the vote so far.

A total of 678 ballots have been counted so far, according to election officials.

Elise Brentnall

Voters were asked to vote for up to three candidates. The top three vote recipients will be seated as city councilmembers after the full results become certified by local election officials.

Guaracha is a retired District Superintendent from California State Parks. Brentnall is President and Chief Operations Officer of South Valley Internet and Managing Partner of LCB Communications.